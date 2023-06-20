Two suspects arrested with stolen items, one found sleeping in metro police jacket

Durban — Two suspects were arrested after they stole property from a metro police officer’s home, including police uniforms. George Snodey of the Amanzimtoti Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) said that they received information from an informer regarding a house break-in in Karridale Road. Items, including metro police uniforms and a 9mm loaded magazine, were stolen.

Snodey said they contacted ET Rapid Response TRT who made contact with Metro Police Trio Crimes members, with whom they worked closely. The stolen property consisted of metro police issue uniforms, a 9mm Glock magazine, a large number of tools, a bush knife, laptops, electronic machinery, eThekwini Municipality cable, sound equipment and a TV. Picture: ET Rapid Response He said that early on June 15, CCPO members, accompanied by ET Rapid Response and metro police, descended on the suspects’ house where they were “snoring away”, one even sleeping with the metro police jacket on. Stolen property was recovered, including uniforms and the 9mm magazine. Lots of items were recovered at another property, from a buyer of stolen goods that were not from the Karridale Road incident.

"Two suspects were arrested, with one escaping," Snodey said.

ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker confirmed that on Thursday, Amanzimtoti CCPO, ET Rapid Response TRT and Metro Police Trio Crimes acted on information provided by Amanzimtoti CCPO regarding suspects said to be in possession of property suspected to be stolen, including stolen property belonging to metro police. Lokker said an operational plan was put in place, which led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of property stolen from a metro police officer's residence, as well as additional property suspected stolen in other incidents.

"The recovery of the stolen property consisted of metro police issue uniforms, a 9mm Glock magazine, a large number of tools, a bush knife, laptops, electronic machinery, cable belonging to the eThekwini Municipality, sound equipment and a TV," Lokker said.

He said that both suspects were charged, and the seized items were booked into Amanzimtoti SAPS for processing. "Well done to all members involved, and if you are a resident in Toti, make sure you sign up with CCPO. Teamwork makes the dream work!" Lokker said.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in eManzimtoti have arrested two suspects in connection with a case of house robbery which reportedly occurred in Kingsburgh. The two men, aged 22 and 23, allegedly broke into a house between June 7 and 9. "They appeared before Amanzimtoti Magistrate's Court on June 19," Ngcobo said.