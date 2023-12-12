Two suspects captured after apparent bid to hijack drivers in separate incidents

Durban — Two alleged attempted hijacking suspects were apprehended after two hijacking attempts over the weekend. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), they apprehended two men after they attempted to hijack two vehicles in Temple Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said reaction officers were dispatched to Lotus Road at approximately 3.36pm after receiving reports that a champagne-coloured Toyota Etios crashed into a boundary wall. He said that on arrival, the officers were informed by the driver that he was employed by an e-hailing contractor. “He (picked up) two passengers from Waterloo and was travelling in Temple Valley when one of the men produced a knife and instructed him to stop and exit the vehicle. The driver refused to comply. A scuffle ensued which resulted in the vehicle veering off the road and colliding into a boundary wall. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot,” Balram said.

The scene after the hijacking bid in Verulam. l REACTION UNIT SA He said that while attending to the scene, the driver of a red VW Polo stopped and informed reaction officers that two men attempted to hijack him on Petunia Drive in Temple Valley. “Officers called for additional back-up and proceeded to search for the suspects. They were located fleeing on the same road. The men were immediately confronted and placed under arrest without (hesitation). They were positively identified by the first victim as the men who attempted to hijack him,” Balram said. The two suspects after they were apprehended. l REACTION UNIT SA He said the suspects were detained at SAPS Verulam.