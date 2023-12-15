Two suspects caught loading cut electricity cables into a vehicle

Durban — Two suspects were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning after they were caught collecting cut electricity cables. ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, their officers patrolling on Fraser Street in Amanzimtoti noticed electricity cables that had been cut.

Lokker said their reaction officers shared the information through the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) radio network and the CCPO supervisor then posted two security officers in the pouring rain to observe the area. “At approximately 4am, a motor vehicle stopped and two men alighted from the vehicle, and started collecting the cables that had been cut. The CCPO officers called for backup, whereby ET Rapid Response and the CCPO members managed to successfully apprehend the suspects,” Lokker said. He said Amanzimtoti SAPS arrived promptly, arrested the suspects and seized the vehicle and cables.

Lokker also applauded the teamwork of all members involved. Two suspects aged 23 and 28 were arrested for tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen property in Amanzimtoti. Picture: ET Rapid Response KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Two suspects aged 23 and 28 were arrested by police for tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen property. They will appear in Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.” Netshiunda said that on Wednesday, police were conducting crime prevention duties on Fraser Street, Amanzimtoti when they noticed electrical cables on the side of the road. They searched the area and found the suspects who were in possession of the cables and were arrested.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Hawks in KZN reported that three suspects were arrested for possession of property suspected to be stolen on Saturday. Police were alerted to stolen copper cables that were kept in one of the houses in Montclair. A joint operation was swiftly conducted and members proceeded to the said house. Upon arrival, four sealed wooden drums of eThekwini Municipality copper cables and 11 carrying cables to the street value of approximately R250 000 were found. The owner of the house and two foreign nationals were placed under arrest. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.