Two suspects caught tampering with an electricity box in Durban

Durban — Two suspects are expected in court on Thursday after they were arrested for tampering with state infrastructure in Durban. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Wednesday their team swiftly arrested two suspects for electricity box tampering in the Sea Cow Lake area.

Powell said that at approximately 6.30pm, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received reports of suspicious activity outside a premises on Sea Cow Lake Road. “In a swift response, members of our Special Operations Team were dispatched and arrived on the scene within seconds and apprehended two individuals who were caught tampering with an electricity box and attempting to connect illegal wire connections,” Powell said. “The two suspects were found in possession of various implements.”

Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday after they were caught tampering with an electricity box in the Sea Cow Lake area. It is alleged that the suspects were also attempting to make illegal wire connections. Picture: Marshall Security Powell said that the Greenwood Park SAPS were immediately notified and arrived on the scene to assist. He said that the suspects were then transported to Greenwood Park SAPS where they will face charges of damage and tampering with state infrastructure. “Marshall Security extends its gratitude to the community members who reported the suspicious activity,” Powell added.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Greenwood Park police arrested two suspects aged 42 and 48 after they were allegedly caught tampering with essential infrastructure on July 5 in the Sea Cow Lake area. “They are expected to appear today in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday),” Ngcobo said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, on June 28, 2023, the Newcastle Regional Court convicted and sentenced Lindokuhle Sibiya, 36, to 15 years of direct imprisonment for theft of catenary cable.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that Sibiya was arrested by the Hawks members from Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation in August 2021. Members received information about a vehicle which was involved in the theft of a Transnet cable in the Kingsley area. Mhlongo said that a joint operation was conducted and the said vehicle was found parked along R33 between Vryheid and Dundee. Upon searching the vehicle police found a catenary cable to the street value of approximately R105 000. Police also found a bolt cutter, generator and grinder used in the commission of the crime. He said that the cable was positively identified by the Transnet technician and Sibiya was placed under arrest and charged for theft of catenary cable as well as damage to essential infrastructure.