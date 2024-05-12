Two suspects remanded in custody for allegedly stealing cash from armoured vehicle

Durban — Two theft of cash suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday for bail. They were remanded in custody after their court appearance recently.

The two, Sithembiso Mgumbeza, 33, and Simnikiwe Jafta, 34, were arrested on Wednesday, May 8, by Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Port Shepstone Detectives, Public Order Police, and Port Shepstone K9 unit, for theft of cash which happened in the Marburg area near Port Shepstone. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said it is alleged that on Tuesday, an armoured vehicle belonging to a cash-collecting security company experienced a problem with its safe and was taken to the mechanics for repairs. It was allegedly attended to by the accused. They finished repairing and handed the vehicle back to the driver who proceeded to base. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a bag of cash was missing.

Mhlongo said a theft case was reported at Port Shepstone police station. A preliminary investigation was conducted and a joint operation was swiftly conducted. He said police proceeded to the accused's residence in Bhobhoyi and a search was conducted. During the search, R63 000 cash was hidden in the mattress base and Jafta was arrested. He also said police went to Bizana in the Eastern Cape where Mgumbeza lives. A search was also conducted and R53 180 was recovered.