Two suspects shot dead, four others injured during shoot-out with police in Inanda

Durban — Police seized two firearms following a shoot-out which left two suspects dead and four others injured in Inanda on Sunday. This was the third shoot-out between suspects and the police in less than a week.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police officers from the Provincial Stabilisation Task Team followed up information about suspects believed to be involved in several cases of murder in Inanda and surrounding areas. Gwala said the suspects’ vehicle was spotted driving along Amaoti Main Road in Inanda. “When police intercepted the vehicle, they were shot at by the suspects. During the shoot-out, two suspects were fatally wounded. Four suspects aged between 15 and 38 were injured and are in hospital under police guard.

“Police recovered two pistols with their serial numbers erased and 24 rounds of ammunition,” Gwala said. “The arrested suspects will be charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.” She added that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, last Tuesday, Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko was shot dead during a shoot-out with suspects at a house in Ntuzuma C Section on Tuesday afternoon. Police had operationalised intelligence when they pounced on the suspects. The suspects fired shots at the police and police returned fire, sparking a shoot-out. “After the shoot-out, four people who were in the house, two men and two women were fatally wounded. Another police officer also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention,” KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said at the time. “Of the fatally wounded suspects, one of them was on the police's list of most wanted suspects in connection with at least 12 murders which he allegedly committed from the month of September 2023 to date in the Durban North areas. Some of his victims were members of the Community Policing Forum.”

In another incident, four suspected business robbers were shot and wounded in a shoot-out with police in the Mzinyathi area. The suspects had robbed a store at Bhamshela in Nsuze and were spotted at Maphephetheni. “Upon realising that they were surrounded, the suspects shot at police officers and with the men of law retaliating a shoot-out ensued, which ended with the four suspects injured. No police officer sustained any injury at that particular scene. A firearm and suspected stolen cellphones and other gadgets were found in the possession of the suspects. Two vehicles were also seized,” Netshiunda said. “The four injured suspects are in hospital under police guard and will be brought before the court of law when they are ready to stand trial. Investigations are under way and the likelihood is that the suspects will be linked with a series of business robberies which have been happening in the areas of Durban North and other parts of the eThekwini District.”