Two suspects wanted for rape of woman near railway line under a bridge in Durban

Durban — Two alleged rapists are being sought by the Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS Unit) detectives. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that the FCS Unit is asking for help in solving a rape case they are investigating.

“It is alleged that on May 5, 2023, a 27-year-old woman was walking on Maud Mfusi (St Georges) Street to meet her friend when she was approached by two unknown men who threatened her with a knife. They pulled her towards Alexandra Street and gang-raped her near the railway line under the bridge,” Ngcobo said. She said that a case of rape was opened at the Durban Central police station and the docket was transferred to Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. Police believe that the males attached in an identikit can assist in solving the case, Ngcobo said.

“We appeal to anyone who might have information regarding the men attached in identikit to contact the investigating officer Constable Khuzwayo at 061 332 1462/ 031 325 4016 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” Ngcobo said. The suspect is an unknown male in his late twenties or early thirties, approximately 1.6 m tall and spoke isiXhosa. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit ask for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for rape. A SAPS facial composition expert with the assistance of the victim compiled the identikit.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said that it is alleged that on May 8, 2023, at around 7.30am the 16-year-old victim was attacked by the suspect in Lower Crossroads in Philippi East and raped while she was on her way to school. “The suspect is an unknown male in his late twenties or early thirties, approximately 1.6m tall and spoke isiXhosa. He has a tattoo of a cross on his neck below his right ear and was wearing white running shoes and a red cap at the time of the incident. He was also armed with a firearm,” Traut said. Any person with information is kindly requested to contact the Mitchells Plain FCS unit at 082 522 1066 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. The mobile application, My SAPS can also be used and you may remain anonymous, Traut added.