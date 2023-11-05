Two suspects wanted for robbery spree in Durban arrested

Durban — Two suspects wanted for crimes committed in Greenwood Park, Sydenham and Cato Manor have been arrested in Durban. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that the known suspects -- wanted for numerous armed robberies -- were arrested last Wednesday.

Powell said that at approximately 1pm on Wednesday, members of their Special Operations Team in collaboration with Greenwood Park SAPS detectives, the Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes Unit, Phoenix SAPS Trio Crimes Unit and Crime Intelligence working on information received regarding the whereabouts of two suspects wanted for several Trio Crimes -- car hijackings, house robberies and business robberies -- within the Durban area which included the Greenwood Park area. According to the information, the suspects were at a popular tavern in the KwaMashu area, he said. Shortly thereafter, more information came through that the suspects had left and were driving in a white Hyundai H1. “The members then acted swiftly and spotted the vehicle travelling on Zulu Road in KwaMashu where it was stopped. This swift action led to the immediate arrest of two suspects, aged between 18 and 19 years old,” Powell said.

Further information led the team to one of the suspects’ residences within the KwaMashu area. “During the search of the suspect’s residence, members found and recovered an unlicensed shotgun. It was established that the shotgun was stolen in a house robbery in December 2021 within the Sydenham, Reservoir Hills area,” Powell said. The members then transported both suspects to Greenwood Park for further investigation and they were both processed, he said.

An unlicensed shotgun was recovered. Picture: Marshall Security KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that two suspects aged 20 were arrested on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. “The suspects were wanted for cases committed in Greenwood Park, Sydenham and Cato Manor. They are being profiled to establish if they are linked to other cases,” Gwala said. “One of the suspects was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.”