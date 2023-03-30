Two women arrested with a variety of drugs, a gun and ammunition in two separate incidents

Durban — Two women were arrested by the Durban Metro Police Service in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Both women were found in possession of a variety of drugs. One was also found with a firearm and ammunition, while the other had ammunition.

In the first incident, metro police said that its Tactical Support Unit arrested a 30-year-old woman in Chatsworth for the unlawful possession of a firearm, failing to safeguard a firearm, the unlawful possession of ammunition, the possession of suspected heroin, the possession of suspected rock cocaine and the possession of suspected mandrax. The police said the suspect was processed at Chatsworth SAPS. The Durban Metro Police Service Tactical Support Unit arrested a 30-year-old woman in Chatsworth for drug possession and the possession of a firearm and ammunition. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service In the second incident, metro police said that its drug team arrested a woman in the Morningside area for being in possession of suspected mandrax, the possession of suspected cocaine powder, the possession of suspected crack cocaine and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

The police said the suspect was processed at Durban Central SAPS. The Durban Metro Police Service Metro Drug Team arrested a woman with various drugs and ammunition in Morningside. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident earlier this month, police arrested a foreign woman for trafficking drugs worth R289 000 from Mozambique to Durban.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that on March 6, police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit received information about a Tanzanian woman, 44, who arrived at a block of flats on Vernon Road in Berea with drugs. The flat was identified and a sting operation was executed. “When police officers attempted to enter the flat, they were met by resistance from a woman.

“The entry was gained by force and police recovered 14 clear plastic packets containing heroin powder which weighed 1.3kg and six clear packets of suspected cocaine powder which weighed 379 grams. “The recovered drugs are valued at R289 000,” Ngcobo said. The woman was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs.