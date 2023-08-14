Ugu District Municipality chief whip scared by intruder at her home

Durban — Ugu District Municipality chief whip, councillor Matho Shozi, is in hiding after her bodyguard intercepted an armed intruder in her house. The incident, which left the councillor traumatised, happened on Sunday night in her Durban home.

A person her was with her at the time and spoke to the Daily News on condition of anonymity, said he heard a bang on the gate and since they were not expecting anyone he looked through the window to check what was going on and saw a man with a gun in his hand trying to force open the gate. The bodyguard was quickly alerted. He said the bodyguard went out and the man ran to a nearby bush. He said the suspect had covered his face with a balaclava. “The bodyguard chased after the man and fired several warning shots but the man disappeared. We called the police and ambulance because the councillor was traumatised. We have also moved from the house and we are now hiding because we fear that there is a plan to assassinate her,” said the source. Shozi lives in Mtwalume in the Umzumbe Local Municipality but also owns a house on the Bluff, Durban, where the incident took place. She contested a treasurer position in the ANC Women's League conference last week but lost. The outcome of the conference is being challenged by delegates who said it was rigged.

Municipal spokesperson Wendy Mqadi said the municipality had not yet been informed about the incident. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Wentworth police are investigating a case of attempted theft of a motor vehicle which reportedly happened on August 13, 2023. “A man was inside his house when he reportedly heard a loud bang on his gate. When he went out to investigate he allegedly saw a man dressed in black, covering his face with a balaclava going towards his vehicle,” Netshiunda said.