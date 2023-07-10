Durban – Ugu Municipality has come under fire as residents react on its Facebook page to an update around repairs at Southport. In it, the municipality said that a contractor had been appointed to replace worn-out valves in Southport.

“Once repairs are completed, supply will be opened to fill Anerley reservoir. When Anerley reservoir reaches optimum level, supply will then be opened gradually to communities. In the meantime, the team will replenish static tanks for relief supply. The water outage is regretted, and your support and patience is appreciated.” Residents hit out at the municipality, with some questioning staff competency and others demanding a time frame for the restoration of water supply. “So Ugu doesn't have competent stuff to replace the valve? Or these water outages are just a way of looting municipality funds with these contractors,” commented Skhumbuzo Mkhize.

Pat Kennedy Anderson said he hoped that everyone remembered the situation they found themselves in when it was election time. “Hopefully we all remember this situation and previous situations with the water when we go and vote next year. Thanks to Ugu the economy on the South Coast is non-existent.” Cindy Jones demanded time frames.

“We want a time, date, day, week, and year that we will actually receive water in Hibberdene. You state what's happening but you don't tell us when to expect water. Will it be this year or 2035?” Rodger Warren said that rebates should be the order of the day, as most northern system ratepayers were having to continually buy water. “These are not once-off scenarios, but ongoing problems month after month.”

Karen Lawrence wrote: “What! Yesterday's excuse was valves in Sea Park, the day before, empty Umzimkulu reservoir, today valves in Southport, meanwhile, we are in month 2 in the north with no water. Seems ‘stories’ change daily.” Wentzel Spies said Ugu’s ongoing water problem needed to be solved. “Bad maintenance and poor communication and incapable staff and bad management. Fed up with the poor delivery service here they are constantly busy fixing pipes and valves all over the show but we don't see good results at the end of the day.”