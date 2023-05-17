UKZN gets R17.5 million to fund students and sexual and gender-based violence hub

Durban — The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has secured R17.5 million to fund students and strengthen the fight against sexual and gender-based violence. UKZN vice-chancellor and principal Professor Nana Poku, announced plans for the funding to the university community.

“This funding will be used to provide support to postgraduate students, especially those from historically disadvantaged backgrounds, and to establish a dedicated secretariat for addressing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV),” Poku said. Poku said R15m would be earmarked for providing financial support to deserving postgraduate students. The primary beneficiaries of this fund will be those students from disadvantaged backgrounds who need support to graduate in this 2023 academic year. He said the process of finalising the precise selection criteria for eligible postgraduate students is currently under way.

Each qualifying student will receive financial assistance towards their studies, up to a maximum amount to be determined by each college in line with the university’s ethos of fairness, transparency and inclusion and alongside the structures of the funder’s requirements. Breaking down the figures, Poku said the College of Law and Management Studies will receive R2m, the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science is set to receive R4m, the College of Health Sciences is allocated R3.66m, while the College of Humanities will receive a generous R5m. He said that additionally, R2.5m of the total funding will be dedicated to a crucial cause – the creation and operation of the GBV secretariat as mandated by the recently adopted UKZN SGBV Strategy.

In line with that strategy and as announced in March this year, a specialised hub for addressing issues of SGBV will be established within the office of the vice-chancellor. The hub will be responsible for steering the implementation of UKZN’s zero-tolerance policy towards SGBV and maintaining an accurate report of progress in this critical area. The funding will also support initiatives and activities to increase awareness about SGBV. Poku also expressed gratitude for the funding.

"This contribution not only aids our students from disadvantaged backgrounds in their academic journey but also aligns perfectly with our enduring commitment to eradicate the menace of sexual and gender-based violence from our campuses," Poku said. "It is a significant step towards a more inclusive, equitable, and safe academic environment at our institution."