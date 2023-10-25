UKZN medical student selected to present at World Federation of Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology meeting in Oman

Durban — University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine student Mohamed Hoosen Suleman has been selected to represent and present at the World Federation of Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology meeting in Muscat, Oman. Suleman, a fifth-year medical student, is one of five students globally who were invited to attend the meeting and do a 90-minute presentation on the importance of ultrasound and related radiological advancements in regard to medical diagnostics.

Medical students from Belgium, Switzerland, Nigeria and Gambia were also invited to attend and present alongside Suleman. The congress will open with a keynote address by physician Professor Christoph Frank Dietrich, followed by multiple workshops in which Suleman will directly interact and network with leading specialists in the fields of obstetrics and gynaecology, cardiology, radiology, nephrology, emergency medicine, rheumatology and gastroenterology. Some of the presentations at the meeting will look at an introduction to point-of-care ultrasound, lung ultrasound assessment, basic echocardiography assessment, musculoskeletal ultrasound, ultrasound of the neck and microwave ablation of thyroid microcarcinoma, and vascular ultrasound, which will look into ultrasound imaging in the evaluation of renal graft complications.

Suleman’s presentation will focus on temporal trends in ultrasound utilisation within the public health sector, together with its increasing usage at point-of-care ultrasound in emergency medicine. “I am absolutely delighted to have been invited to attend and speak at this important meeting on medical ultrasound. I look forward to exciting and stimulating discussions with medical experts from different specialities. These discussions will relate to the latest developments and advancements made in elastography, portable ultrasound, innovations such as artificial intelligence, 3D/4D, interventions and contrast agents. “I will present on the importance of ultrasound education in South Africa and share a perspective on the increasing usage of point-of-care-ultrasound in emergency medicine,” Suleman said.

He is expected to meet with the South African ambassador to Oman in Muscat, HE Manabile Shogole, during his time in Muscat. Suleman is expected to leave next week, November 2, from King Shaka International Airport. His selection comes as he is currently undertaking his psychiatry clinical rotation at the Townhill Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. He was granted leave by UKZN and the hospital to attend the meeting and will complete his exams on his return. He started his clinical rotation two weeks ago on October 9. Speaking on juggling his commitments, Suleman said it becomes a major challenge to manage the time to attend clinical rotations and exams while also committing to attending health-related conferences, both local and international. Ultimately, the School of Clinical Medicine has to grant approval and leave for him to attend such events.

“I always seek guidance from my mentors, and Professor Ncoza Dlova has been a source of inspiration and guidance to me,” Suleman said. KZN Department of Health (DOH) senior adviser and UKZN Convocation president Dr Qiniso Mlita said: “Suleman is a young leader with an indomitable will. He is one of our very own and we are well acquainted with his limitless potential to raise the flag and banner of both South Africa and the University of KwaZulu-Natal. I personally congratulate him on this opportunity that he is granted, and I look forward to his feedback to the DOH and UKZN on his return.” Suleman was also invited to attend the 2023 World Health Summit in Berlin, Germany, from October 15 to 17, but had to decline due to medical school commitments and clinical rotations in Pietermaritzburg.