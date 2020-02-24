UKZN obtains court order against protesting students









Student riots continued at the University of KwaZulu-Natal this week. Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A comprehensive interdict secured by the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday was the “wrong approach”, and would not stop students protesting. The university obtained a Durban High Court interdict prohibiting all students from protesting or inciting protests. The new interdict was an extension of a previous order obtained earlier this month, which listed and banned members of its students representative council and other students’ political organisations from protesting. Among the numerous activities banned by the latest interdict are damaging UKZN property; assaulting or intimidating anyone entering any of the university’s campuses; and instigating or organising mass action. In response to this development, SRC president Sifiso Simelane said: “It is the wrong approach by management.” He said it would not stop students protesting and wanting their demands met. For the past month, students and UKZN management have been engaged in a battle over historical debt. Students and their leaders want their old debts scrapped, and was unaffordable for many students.

The university on the other hand said it cannot make any further concessions as it is already in a financially precarious position, having to contend with a debt of about R1.7billion.

The violence has led to numerous buildings and cars being torched at the institution’s various campuses, and an academic being assaulted last week, which caused a large social media uproar.

UKZN alumnus Kiru Naidoo offered a R10000 reward to anyone who offered information that led to the arrest of the attacker.

“It is clear when it comes to violence that we do not support it,” Simelane said. He said it was sad that the public focused on the assault of the academic and not on what students have been fighting for, as they had been raising and talking about their problems for a long time.

Simelane said they would have a UKZN council meeting today, where they would again talk with management about their problems. The council is UKZN’s highest decision-making body.

Concerned alumni and members of civil society have formed an organisation to talk to the university to try to find a solution to the impasse.

In a memorandum the group, which is called the UKZN Education Crisis Committee, said: “Our overall objective is to make constructive interventions to restore peace, safety and security, teaching, learning and research at the university.”

The organisation’s members said they had noted that the 2020 academic year was at risk, that there was a chance of entire programmes losing accreditation, and that UKZN’s management had not been able to engage meaningfully with the student leadership.

Prominent members of the organisation include Bishop Rubin Phillip and Naidoo.

In its memorandum, the organisation asked the UKZN council to, among others:

Instruct UKZN’s management to immediately convene meaningful dialogue with the student leadership.

Be uncompromising in investigating and prosecuting those responsible for violent behaviour.

Institute a system of financial counselling for all students with fees’ issues.

UKZN said it had not yet received the memorandum.

Daily News