UKZN students to showcase their films at Brazil International Film Festival

Durban — University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students screened their films, Amandla and The Journey Home, at KZN Film Cinema in Musgrave on Tuesday. This was part of their final preparations as they will be flying to the Brazil International Film Festival in São Paulo on Sunday to showcase their craft.

During the films’ screening Siphiwo Mdletshe, Amandla writer and director, and Hlengiwe Khwela, The Journey Home writer and director, both doing Honours in Media Research Film and Video Production at UKZN, were asked by the audience how they wrote, directed and produced their films. The research co-ordinator at the Centre of Creative Arts, Noluvuyo Mjoli, who is heading the project and will be going with the students to Brazil, said the aim of the programme is to ignite and restore love for cinema, and to expose young directors to the international space. “Through this programme we are trying to measure our knowledge with the South American countries and Africa. To see how we can improve to increase audience in cinemas, check the progress in films on an international level.

“Brazil history is almost like ours as well. Also, to give space to young directors, expose them to international levels,” said Mjoli. The writer and director of Amandla, Mdletshe, said the trip to Brazil “hasn’t sunk in yet” but she is ready for this opportunity. “I really cannot believe it. This feels new to me. When this opportunity came, I thought I was not ready since it was my first time doing a film.

“Now I am ready and looking forward to this trip, to network with other international film-makers. “I am so proud of myself, the cast and everyone who sacrificed their effort for this to become a reality,’’ said Mdletshe. Khwela, The Journey Home writer and director, said she was hopeful that they would learn a lot in Brazil, although the journey prior to their Brazil trip had not been easy.

“I am excited but a bit anxious also. We don’t know what to expect in Brazil. Hopefully, we will learn a lot from this opportunity. “I am glad that we were able to complete this project. It was never an easy journey, production is very challenging. I really cannot wait to network with international filmmakers,” said Khwela. In the film Amandla, a bereaved teenage girl from a Christian family fights for her life and for justice from her subverted stepfather.

The Journey Home is about an Angolan native who seeks to find his long-lost father, as well as a new home in a foreign land, as he embarks on a journey. It was both film-makers’ first time writing and directing films. They added that the project was funded by the National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences.