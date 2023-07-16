UKZN walks away with three awards at the ‘Science Oscars’ of South Africa

Durban — The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science walked away with three awards at the ‘Science Oscars’ of South Africa. The college scooped three of the acclaimed National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF)-South32 Awards for the 2022-2023 cycle.

The (NSTF)-South32 Awards - dubbed the ‘Science Oscars of South Africa’ were presented at an event held concurrently in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Thursday, July 13. The three awardees from the School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences at UKZN are Professor Onisimo Mutanga, Professor Andrew Green and the Centre for Water Resources Research (CWRR) headed by Professor Jeff Smithers. Professor Glenda Gray (SAMRC), Dr Ulrich Minnaar (Eskom), Professor Onisimo Mutanga (UKZN), and Dr Mmboneni Muofhe (DSI). Picture: Supplied “We congratulate this outstanding achievement by our academics, which places UKZN at the forefront of cutting-edge and socially relevant SET research and capacity development within South Africa,” said acting deputy vice-chancellor and College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science head, Professor Fhatuwani Mudau.

Mutanga won one of the two Engineering Research Capacity Development Awards sponsored by Eskom. Mutanga is the DSI/NRF/Nedbank SARChI Chair in Land Use Planning and Management and Professor of Remote Sensing at UKZN. He was recognised for developing research capacity through remote sensing techniques to support land use management focusing on the development of the science and the application of these techniques for terrestrial ecosystems. Mutanga’s expertise lies in vegetation state analysis in the face of global change using remote sensing. Mutanga integrates ecology, biodiversity conservation and remote sensing to model the impact of forest fragmentation, pests and diseases and invasive species on agricultural and natural ecosystems.

Professor Glenda Gray (SAMRC), Dr Jennifer Molwantwa (WRC), Mark Horan from the Centre for Water Resources Research (CWRR) receiving the award on behalf of Professor Jeff Smithers, Dr Mmboneni Muofhe (DSI). Picture: Supplied UKZN’s Centre for Water Resources Research under the directorship of Professor Jeff Smithers, who holds the Umgeni Water Chair in Water Resources Management, Innovation and Research at UKZN, won the NSTF Water Research Commission Award. The CWRR received recognition for providing a centre of excellence for cutting-edge applied and interdisciplinary research and postgraduate training in water resources-related research and capacity building. Research themes at the Centre include hydrological process studies, hydrological model development, agricultural water management, land and water research, and measuring and modelling. The Centre also houses the uMngeni School of Water Governance. Professor Glenda Gray (SAMRC), Dr Mmboneni Muofhe (DSI), and Professor Andrew Green (UKZN). Picture: Supplied. Professor Andrew Green, a Marine Geology professor at UKZN and Visiting Professor at the University of Ulster, Northern Ireland, won the Special Annual Theme Award: Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

Green was recognised for excellence in marine geoscience research, which forms the key to unlocking the blue economies of the world’s oceans and protecting our coastlines from the effects of climate change. Green’s research interests focus on marine geophysics, geomorphology, sedimentology and stratigraphy of coastal and marine environments. The NSTF-South32 Awards recognise outstanding contributions to Science, Engineering and Technology (SET) and innovation in South Africa for researchers and other Science, Engineering and Technology (SET) related professionals. The institution of the South32 Awards is part of the NSTF’s vision to work towards a transformed country where SET and innovation contribute to a higher quality of life for all South Africans, where the profiles of SET professionals are representative of the population and where the education system, particularly for SET and innovation, is effective.