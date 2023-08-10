Umfolozi municipality vows to fix its roads

Durban — The Umfolozi local municipality Mayor Xolani Bhengu said they were determined to provide citizens with proper service delivery and they were busy grading most municipal access roads in Wards 5 and 12, under Councillor Mthokozisi Mxumalo. He said last month, the municipality bladed an overall road of 56.3km in Wards 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14, 16 and 18 correspondingly, while some sections in Ward 14, 16, 17, and 18 were currently being repaired.

“If we are serious about changing our people’s lives, we need all hands on deck. I will not compromise service delivery while our people remain impoverished. I tasked our officials to work swiftly and with diligence to ensure that the municipality improves its functioning in order to better serve communities and to create safe, healthy and economically sustainable areas where citizens and people can work, live and socialise,” said Bhengu. Furthermore, in May the Zululand Observer reported that Bhengu had made a call to the provincial government for intervention after provincial roads were damaged by heavy rains. He further stated that the communication between his office and the department was effective. He said as they were grading access roads, soon they would be launching an electrification project in Ward 8 called “Mbabe electrification project”.

Bhengu said this project would connect 36 households to the Eskom grid. “I must warn the public, especially those who tamper with the electricity box installed in their homes, it’s wrong, and they should refrain from doing so, as it negatively affects other residents,” he said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.