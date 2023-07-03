Umgeni Water mourns murdered infrastructure development executive

Durban – Umgeni Water is mourning the death of one of its executives who was gunned down in Westville last week. Umgeni Water said it was with great sadness that they had learnt about the passing of Umgeni Water’s executive of infrastructure development, Xolani Chamane.

In a public statement, Umgeni Water said their thoughts and prayers were with the Chamane family. The statement read: “The board, management and staff of Umgeni Water have learnt with shock and sadness about the tragic death of executive, colleague and friend, Mr Xolani Chamane. “Information available at this stage indicates that Mr Chamane died in a shooting incident on Thursday night near a filling station in Durban.

“Executives of Umgeni Water have been in contact with Mr Chamane’s family to express sympathy and support in this extremely difficult period. The thoughts and prayers of members of the board and staff of Umgeni Water are with the Chamane family.” The statement also said that police investigations were continuing. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Westville police were investigating a case of murder after a 39-year-old man was shot by suspects on June 29.

“Reports indicate that the deceased had gunshot wounds to the face and was declared dead on the scene,” Ngcobo said. According to Umgeni Water’s website, Chamane, in his career, had obtained the following certifications: Construction Management Best Practices, Contract Law, Financial Management for Engineers and Project Managers, PMBoK and Communication Strategies. The website said that before joining Umgeni Water, Chamane acquired vast experience in the private sector on the following projects as a civil engineer: design and construction of Maphephethwa Water Works upgrade; KwaMashu Waste Water Treatment Works upgrade; design and construction of Spring Grove Dam; Richards Bay Minerals upgrade; Jozini Water Reticulation; and Medupi and Kusile power stations, among others.

It said that when he joined Umgeni Water, he was appointed as project manager and as a senior engineer, and was directly involved in the management of design, construction and contract management. He executed and completed a number of strategic projects within Umgeni Water. Chamane also made a significant contribution by providing Microsoft Project 2010 and 2016 training to managers, supervisors and graduates in various departments within the organisation. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.