Umgeni Water says it will fully co-operate with the SIU’s investigation

Durban — Umgeni Water says it will fully co-operate with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in its investigation. On Monday, the corruption-busting unit revealed that it was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Umgeni Water Board (UWB).

In a statement, the SIU said it would scrutinise a security services contract and a social facilitation and community engagement tender at the UWB. The unit said it was empowered by Proclamation 122 of 2023 to investigate two contracts at the UWB. The first is a contract for security and guarding services, and the second tender relates to Social Facilitation and Community Engagement for the UWB Infrastructure Projects for a period of five years. The corporate stakeholder manager of Umgeni Water, Shami Harichunder, said the entity was aware of the new proclamation issued by the president. “We are aware of Ramaphosa's proclamation which authorises the SIU to investigate certain allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of Umgeni Water. Umgeni Water will co-operate fully with the SIU in its investigation,” said Harichunder.

The SIU said: “We will investigate unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the UWB in relation to the mentioned contracts. Furthermore, the investigation will delve into any improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the UWB or the State, the applicable service providers, or any other person or entity in relation to the allegations.” Furthermore, the unit said the proclamation covered allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between March 1, 2018 and June 2, 2023, the date of the publication of the proclamation or before March 1, 2018 and after the date of the proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated. The unit added that if need be, it would institute civil action to “correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations” and would “refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority.