uMhlathuze Municipality councillor shot while delivering church sermon

Durban – A City of uMhlathuze PR councillor and church pastor was shot and killed while delivering his sermon on Tuesday. City of Umhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi said the councillor, John Myaka, was a pastor of a church in eNseleni Township, outside Richards Bay.

Myaka was reportedly shot dead in front of congregants at his home. Ngwezi said Myaka was a respected member of the City of uMhlathuze Municipality and served as a PR councillor for the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP). “Myaka played an integral role as part of the coalition government led by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) of the City of uMhlathuze,” Ngwezi said.

He said Myaka’s dedication, commitment and his unwavering service to the community would be missed. Ngwezi conveyed his condolences to the Myaka family, the ACDP and Myaka’s congregants. He said the loss of councillor Myaka was not only a tragedy for his loved ones, but for the City of uMhlathuze and its residents, who had lost a diligent and principled representative.

City of uMhlathuze mayor Councillor Xolani Ngwezi, pictured, said murdered PR councillor John Myaka was a disciplined and dedicated member of the council and he would be missed by the City of Umhlathuze and the community. Picture: File City of uMhlathuze communications manager Bongani Gina said witnesses reported that a man shot Myaka while he was giving his sermon. Two other gunmen allegedly fled after the shooting. “Councillor Myaka will be remembered for his exceptional service to the City of uMhlathuze and his unwavering commitment to upholding ethical standards,” Gina said.

“Despite facing numerous attempts to lure him with bribes and promises of the mayoral position, councillor Myaka remained steadfast in his dedication to serving the community and resisted any form of corruption.” Gina said the speaker of uMhlathuze Municipality, councillor Tobias Gumede, led a delegation of councillors who went to pay tribute to the Myaka family in eNseleni. KZN SAPS spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Empangeni police were investigating a case of murder after a 58-year-old man was shot in Amansana Street, eNseleni, on Tuesday.