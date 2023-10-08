uMlalazi mayor gets Best Woman award

Durban — uMlalazi Municipality mayor Queen Xulu was awarded a coveted Sebenza Women Excellence award at the Durban ICC on Friday
The annual Sebenza Women Awards is an event focused on rewarding women’s excellence and showcasing their brilliance, strength and achievements. Xulu was awarded for her commitment to service delivery to the communities of uMlalazi Municipality. Xulu was crowned the best woman in the local government sector.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal and mayor of King Cetshwayo District Municipality, councillor Thami Ntuli, congratulated Xulu, stating that she has been a shining light and a torch-bearer for the municipality leadership in the region and has brought so much pride to the women of the IFP.
“Xulu has been a torch-bearer in the fight for women’s emancipation, and working for the residents of the Zululand region. We are proud of her for setting an example of what IFP women in leadership should be. Xulu's stewardship and vast experience in local government has assisted her to navigate the challenges rural communities are faced with,” Ntuli stated.
Xulu expressed her gratitude to the founder and President Emeritus of the IFP, the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, for being the advocate of women's rights and the organisers of the prestigious awards.
The first female uMlalazi mayor in 60 years of this predominantly rural municipality, Xulu was hailed for the passion, zeal and hard work she has displayed for the community she leads.
Xulu said, “This award belongs to my community, the people of uMlalazi, whom I wake up to every day and ponder on what next I can do to improve their livelihoods. My gratitude also goes to my supportive staff and family.
“To all the women out there, young and old, this is for you. Today's accomplishment is evidence that greater heights can be achieved as long as the pulse is still there, regardless of age, colour or creed - nothing cannot be achieved without persistence, perseverance and respect. The world is indeed your oyster," concluded Xulu.
Xulu is the current South African Local Government Association’s Women Commission chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, IFP NEC member and IFP women brigade national secretary general.
WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.
Daily News