uMlalazi mayor gets Best Woman award

The annual Sebenza Women Awards is an event focused on rewarding women’s excellence and showcasing their brilliance, strength and achievements. Xulu was awarded for her commitment to service delivery to the communities of uMlalazi Municipality. Xulu was crowned the best woman in the local government sector.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal and mayor of King Cetshwayo District Municipality, councillor Thami Ntuli, congratulated Xulu, stating that she has been a shining light and a torch-bearer for the municipality leadership in the region and has brought so much pride to the women of the IFP.

“Xulu has been a torch-bearer in the fight for women’s emancipation, and working for the residents of the Zululand region. We are proud of her for setting an example of what IFP women in leadership should be. Xulu's stewardship and vast experience in local government has assisted her to navigate the challenges rural communities are faced with,” Ntuli stated.

Xulu expressed her gratitude to the founder and President Emeritus of the IFP, the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, for being the advocate of women's rights and the organisers of the prestigious awards.