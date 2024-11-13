uMlazi police seek help in finding these missing persons

Durban — With the holiday season approaching, authorities have urged the safety of vulnerable individuals, including minors, who may become lost in crowded settings like shopping malls and public streets. This is after four people have been reported missing in various parts of eThekwini in less than one week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo stated that the uMlazi police have issued an appeal to the community in their ongoing search for several missing persons, among those currently missing is Ayabonga Nombona, 34, a resident of A Section in uMlazi. He was last spotted on 23 September 2024 at his home.

Described as average build and dark in complexion, Nombona was last seen wearing navy pants, a navy t-shirt adorned with the word "Coreseal," and black shoes. Ayabonga Nombona. Picture: Supplied/ KZN SAPS Another case is that of Vikizitha Phakathi, 54, who has been missing since 2021. He was last seen by his sister at their family home in uMlazi Township, and police said the circumstances of his disappearance remain unclear, particularly due to the lack of information about what he was wearing at the time. Vikizitha Phakathi. Picture: Supplied/ KZN SAPS Siyabonga Mnyandu, 51, has also gone missing, having last been seen at his place of residence in the uMlazi H Section on 10 October 2024.

In yet another case, Thamsanqa Mathabela, 59, was last seen by his sister on 8 November 2024, also at home. Mathabela is tall and dark in complexion, with a distinctive chiskop. He was wearing a brown coat, a brown and green t-shirt, and navy long pants when he disappeared. Siyabonga Mnyandu. Picture: Supplied/ KZN SAPS uMlazi SAPS are redoubling their efforts to locate these individuals, and police are urging anyone with information to contact Sergeant Khomo on 031 325 6256 or reach out to Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Thamsanqa Mathabela. Picture: Supplied/ KZN SAPS Meanwhile, Sihle Mchunu who was reported missing on October 28 is still being sought by the Cato Manor police.

Moreover, the Renegades Search and Rescue Team is making a separate appeal for assistance in finding Mchunu. Sihle Mchunu from Cato Manor has been missing since October 28. Picture: Supplied Dawn Gounden of Renegades Search and Rescue emphasised the need for the public to know that there is no longer any waiting period for people to report missing persons. Gounden emphasised the need for the public to know that there is no longer any waiting period for people to report missing persons.

“We must be particularly vigilant during the festive season to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals, especially those who may be vulnerable or at risk of missing. Enhanced communication and coordination between SAPS and missing person organisations, as well as the implementation of public education campaigns and support services for those in need, can help to prevent and respond to missing person cases more effectively.” “By understanding the complex factors contributing to missing person incidents during this time of year, communities can work together to prevent tragedies and ensure a safer and more secure holiday season for all,” she said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.