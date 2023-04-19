uMngeni community helps mom get home with son who injured both legs in horrific N3 crash

Durban — uMngeni Local Municipality ward 6 councillor Kate Janse van Rensburg sourced funds from the uMngeni community to help a mother and her injured son get home after the N3 crash on April 10. Janse van Rensburg dubbed it “Operation Home Trip”.

She said Ndalo and his mom, Cleo, were currently at a Pietermaritzburg hospital where Ndalo was receiving medical treatment for both of his legs, that were severely injured during the crash. On Sunday, Janse van Rensburg said the doctor advised that they would be released on Tuesday, which meant they could make their way back home to Johannesburg. “However, due to Ndalo’s injuries, he will have to have both legs cast up, including his waist, which means he won’t be able to sit for around six weeks,” Janse van Rensburg said.

She appealed to the community to assist by any means possible to donate funds to get Cleo and her boy back home to start the recovery process. He will require two seats as he needs to lie down for the trip, so three seats on a bus are needed. She said she looked online and provided price indications per seat. Janse van Rensburg also asked if anyone is travelling to Johannesburg from Wednesday onwards who could give them a lift.

Later, Janse van Rensburg said: “And just like that, ticket funds are sorted. Thank you so much to everyone who came forward. I will chat with those who have messaged on WhatsApp in the next short while. South Africans are amazing.” On Monday, Janse van Rensburg said: “Thank you so so much for reaching out and offering assistance to get Ndalo and his mom Cleo back home to JHB. The doctor has just been in with them and has advised discharge date is more likely Friday, once stitches etc have been removed. So it is probable they will head out on Saturday. “We have been extremely blessed in that IPSS Medical Rescue has reached out and kindly sponsored an ambulance and crew to take Cleo and her boy home to Lanseria. IPSS is in contact with Cleo and the relevant surgeons and staff to plan the trip.”

She said if there were people who would still like to gift Cleo money to assist with supplies and anything they may need over the next few weeks while Ndalo recovers at home and needs to attend check-ups, it would be much appreciated. She said she would send them Cleo’s banking details. “Thank you again on behalf of the family for getting in touch and being so willing. So heart-warming to see the love,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Meanwhile, last week, Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga released the Easter Road Safety statistics. Chikunga said the total number of fatal crashes this year was 185, resulting in 225 fatalities, as opposed to the same period the previous year when they recorded 135 fatal crashes that resulted in 161 fatalities. She said many who perished on the roads were pedestrians, who accounted for 44.4% of all fatalities, followed by passengers at 27.7%. Drivers accounted for 25.6% and cyclists 1.3%, while the road user status of 1% could not be determined.

“The highest number of pedestrians died in collisions in the Western Cape, Limpopo, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal,” Chikunga said. She added that 30 934 traffic fines were issued, 430 vehicles were “discontinued because of road unworthiness-related issues”, 1 625 were impounded for displaying invalid or fake discs and operating in violation of permits, while 1 716 drivers were arrested for excessive speeding, drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving, and operating public transport without permits. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.