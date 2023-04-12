uMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas pens moving letter of appreciation after N3 crash

Durban — uMngeni Local Municipality mayor Chris Pappas penned a moving letter of appreciation to all those who played a role following the N3 crash on Monday afternoon. The letter was for the Hilton community, uMngeni community, public and private EMS services, fire department, Community Policing Forums, private security, faith-based organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), South African Police Service (SAPS), Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), uMngeni municipal officials and the local ward councillors.

“I am writing this letter to express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to each and every one of you for your tremendous efforts and support during the recent multi-car pile-up on the N3 highway. Your unwavering commitment and selfless dedication to the cause helped to alleviate the suffering of those involved in the accident. “Your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed, and we appreciate the time and resources you put in to ensure the well-being of the affected individuals. Your kindness and generosity in providing shelter, food, and clothing to the victims and their families was truly heart-warming and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Pappas’ letter reads. Pappas said they acknowledge the immense efforts made by all in responding to the unfortunate incident.

"Your willingness to put others first and your tireless efforts in helping those in need are a true testament to the kindness and compassion of the human spirit. "Once again, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation and gratitude to each and everyone of you for your support and efforts in making a difference in the lives of those affected by the multi-care pile-up on the N3 highway. Your contributions have made a significant impact, and we are forever grateful for your selflessness and kindness," Pappas said.