Umzumbe: ANC and MKP set for another mammoth battle in by-elections

Durban — Fresh from the bruising elections, the ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), are set for another epic political battle, with 12 by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal next week (Wednesday, June 19). Of this, six will be held in Umzumbe Local Municipality, on the south coast, where former ANC councillors are now back to haunt the party as MKP councillor candidates.

Some of the MKP candidates were expelled by the ANC earlier this year for colluding with the IFP in Umzumbe to oust ANC mayor Bongani Nyuswa. However, the ANC went to court and the decision was reversed, and Nyuswa returned as mayor. And now, the old allies-turned-foes are set for another political clash that will decide the future of Umzumbe Local Municipality under the Ugu District Municipality.

Of the 39 council seats, the ANC has 21, the IFP 14, and the EFF two, while the African People’s Movement (Apemo) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) have one seat each. If the ANC lose all six wards next week, and a vote of no confidence in mayor Nyuswa is called, the MKP, IFP, EFF and ATM will be able to remove the mayor through the motion. Leading the charge against the ANC is MKP candidate Sbonelo Maphumulo, from the well-known wealthy Maphumulo family in the area, who is a former ANC speaker of Umzumbe Local Municipality.

He was expelled by the ANC earlier this year for leading the plot to oust Nyuswa as mayor. Maphumulo was a key figure who wooed people to vote for the MKP on the south coast, and his allies, who are former ANC members. Maphumulo is eyeing ward 11, a ward he previously led as ANC councillor until he was expelled by the ANC last year.

Speaking to the Daily News, he said: “We are going to win. That is non-negotiable. The people have warmly received our message. All that is left is the by-elections of the DA next.” He said a change of guard was needed in the crisis-plagued municipality, and slammed his former party, the ANC, for “running it into the ground.” “These people (ANC) have failed to run our municipality. They have run it into the ground and we need new leaders to save it.”