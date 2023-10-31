UN in South Africa congratulates Springboks on remarkable and historic victory

Durban — The UN in South Africa has congratulated the Springboks for their Rugby World Cup victory. The UN congratulated the national rugby team for their remarkable and historic victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and their triumphant return to the Rainbow Nation.

UN head and its resident co-ordinator in South Africa Nelson Muffuh said: “Staff across all UN entities in South Africa applaud the Springboks’ endurance and resilience throughout the tournament. This victory showcased the team spirit of those both on and off the field. It highlights the fact that South Africans are truly stronger together when they embrace the interdependence and active citizenry that is needed to dig deep and rise against all odds, giving hope to millions across the country and the world.” “We laud Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s exceptional and inspirational leadership on the field and his efforts off the field as a UN Global Advocate working toward ending violence against women and girls around the world,” Muffuh continued. “His dedication toward positive masculinity and calling on men and boys to become part of the solution is truly commendable. As we approach the 16 Days of Activism, we urge everyone to work towards advancing individual and collective actions to speak out and put an end to violence against women and girls. Together, we can bring about the change we seek for our common future.”

The UN said sport has for decades been a unifying factor and we have once again seen this play out during these recent weeks. The UN recognises this crucial role and its extended impact in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting inclusivity, empowering individuals and communities, fostering social cohesion, and promoting sustainable practices. By leveraging the power of sports, we can raise awareness, inspire action, and contribute to the achievement of the SDGs, ensuring a more sustainable and inclusive future for all. The Springboks serve as an inspiration for all South Africans to harness the power of sports in addressing social, environmental, and developmental challenges. The UN added that it stands ready to support and collaborate with the Springboks and the people of South Africa in their pursuit of a more inclusive, equal, and peaceful society.