Understanding Mozambique spitting cobras: mating season and safety tips

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans has assured the public that despite having more calls for Mozambique spitting cobras, it did not mean there was a population explosion and there was no need to panic. Evans explained that late September/October is mating season for Mozambique spitting cobras—an indigenous species despite the name—the time they also start feeding, as the toads become more active. The cobras remain active for the rest of summer.

“On Saturday, for example, I had five calls for this species,” he said. Evans said late November/ early December is when females lay their eggs. Juveniles, which hatch in around February, are quick to spread a hood. | Nick Evans “Interestingly, the last two springs have been fairly quiet, for me at least, in terms of calls for this species. I thought they were starting to disappear! Already this year, from the beginning of September till today, I’ve had more than double the amount of calls,” Evans said.

With that said, he said it did not mean there was a population explosion. “We have that sometimes. Some seasons, for any species, are busier than others. It’s probably to do with certain conditions,” Evans explained. “All this rain will help. In the warm days that follow, these snakes will be active, hunting mostly toads, but rats and other snakes too. They’re quite savage really.”

A juvenile cobra in action! A dose of venom in the eyes is painful and should be rinsed out immediately. | Nick Evans Evans said while the snake species is ‘busy’, they start seeing conflict with dogs. “Dogs will protect their homes and owners, and attempt to attack and kill the snake. Unfortunately for the dog, but fortunately for the snake, this species has, to me, the best defence system of any snake: the ‘spitting’ ability,” Evans said. “They can spray their venom over 2m away.” Evans explained that on the skin or animal fur, the venom is no problem, it can be washed off. However, it is sore when it gets in the eyes.

“The best way I can describe it is like having sand and soap, something that burns, in your eye,” Evans described. He explained that the species' defensive strategy allows it to momentarily blind a dog and give the snake seconds to flee. Most of the time, but not always, it does save their life. A badly affected dog. It got spat at during the day while the owners were at work, so it went hours without treatment. This is the only dog Evans knows of, if he is not mistaken, that had some minor damage to vision. | Nick Evans How to know if your pet has been spat at:

Their eyes go red, a bit puffy, and teary, and they often paw at their eyes.

The same goes for cats, but they rarely get close enough to get spat at. “It is not life-threatening,” Evans added. What to do if your dog gets spat at: Immediately try to flush the eyes out with water. Nothing but water.

Saline is best if you have it, but most people don’t.

A hose on low pressure works well, but so does a bottle of water.

Rinse or wash the whole face, as venom will be on it too.

You must open the dog’s eyes as wide as possible, getting as much water in as you can. Do this repeatedly. A brief rinse, with minimal water, won’t be enough.

This rinsing job usually requires at least two people.

If it is a big dog and you’re struggling, take it to the vet.

A check-up at the vet, for further flushing, with some eye drops to ease the pain, is a wise idea. Evans said the same applies to people too, except the vet part.

A pitbull that came off second best to a cobra. Notice the swelling. He made a full recovery, as almost all dogs do. | Nick Evans He said a good way to avoid being spat at is do not try to catch or kill this snake, which will try and flee first. “We have had an incident this year, and last year too, where men tried killing this species, and got a face full of venom. A painful lesson,” Evans recalled. He said rather call a professional snake remover for help.

“Mozambique spitting cobras can bite, and have an extremely dangerous bite at that. Their predominantly cytotoxic venom causes swelling, necrosis (tissue damage), and a whole lot more,” Evans explained. “While this bite is responsible for the most bites on people each year in SA, bites in Durban are extremely rare. I have not recorded one in a few years, and that was a dry bite. “Urgent transport to hospital is required, or obviously for pets, a vet. However, dogs are very rarely bitten. I have at least 150 cases of dogs being spat at, but only about three cases of bites.”

A beautiful adult. Notice the plain brown body, and orange and black colouration under the neck, visible even when they’re not hooding. This species does not need to hood up to spit. It can lie flat and spit. | Nick Evans To maintain a database of venomous snake/dog or cat conflict records within the greater Durban area, Evans asked for assistance by providing a date, approximate time, snake species, a picture if possible, pet type, if the pet killed the snake, the condition of the pet and the area. “I feel this database is useful to maintain and can help us learn a few things,” Evans said. He also thanked the public and veterinary practices who helped.