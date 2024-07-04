Undocumented immigrants arrested, processed meat confiscated during blitz operation in Msunduzi

Durban — A blitz operation by the Msunduzi Municipality and Home Affairs immigration services yielded positive results such as the arrest of more than 20 undocumented immigrants. In a statement, Msunduzi acting municipal manager Sabelo Hlela said the municipality, along with the Home Affairs immigration services, apprehended several illegal immigrants on Pietermaritz Street for failing to provide proper documentation.

“This operation underscores the municipality’s commitment to enforcing regulations and maintaining safety standards in the city,” Hlela said. The Msunduzi Municipality, in collaboration with Home Affairs immigration services, apprehended illegal immigrants on Pietermaritz Street for failure to provide proper documentation. | Msunduzi Municipality He said Environmental Health and Business Licensing department officials joined the blitz operation, targeting stores selling unprocessed meat in violation of the Meat Safety Act. “The processed meat was confiscated and the owners have been charged for their actions,” Hlela said.

Deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize emphasised the gravity of the situation and said: “The confiscated meat indicates a serious breach of public health regulations. The ongoing blitz operations are essential to ensure compliance and to restore law and order in our city.” Environmental health and business licensing officials led a blitz operation on West Street, targeting stores selling unprocessed meat in violation of the Meat Safety Act. The meat was confiscated and owners were charged. | Msunduzi Municipality Here are some of the results the operation yielded on Thursday: 18 undocumented males arrested

Three undocumented females arrested

12 summonses were issued by the Business Licensing Department

Five summonses were issued by the Environmental Health Department

Contaminated meat confiscated

SAPS Stock Theft Unit arrived on the scene to investigate any potential links to reported stock theft cases Hlela added that the municipality remains dedicated to safeguarding public health and upholding the law, ensuring that all businesses operate within the legal framework.