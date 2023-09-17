Undocumented persons arrested during uMngeni Municipality’s business compliance spot check operation

The arrests were made on Friday when the team from the uMngeni Municipality’s Economic Development, Planning and Human Settlements directorate, led by Deputy Mayor Sandile Mnikathi, conducted a formal and informal business compliance spot check operation. It was held in partnership with the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Hilton SAPS and the Department of Home Affairs.

The municipality said the purpose of the operation was to assess if businesses are following business regulations, emphasising health and safety.

It also created awareness about business registration and the municipal team distributed business licence application forms to businesses that are unlicensed.

“Expiry of goods was assessed while the Home Affairs Department also inspected if the people employed at the visited establishments had proper documentation to be in the country and whether the establishments and their owners possessed required permits to trade,” the municipality said.