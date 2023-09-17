Undocumented persons arrested during uMngeni Municipality’s business compliance spot check operation

Durban — Undocumented immigrants were arrested during the uMngeni Municipality’s recent business compliance spot check operation.
The arrests were made on Friday when the team from the uMngeni Municipality’s Economic Development, Planning and Human Settlements directorate, led by Deputy Mayor Sandile Mnikathi, conducted a formal and informal business compliance spot check operation. It was held in partnership with the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Hilton SAPS and the Department of Home Affairs.
The municipality said the purpose of the operation was to assess if businesses are following business regulations, emphasising health and safety.
It also created awareness about business registration and the municipal team distributed business licence application forms to businesses that are unlicensed.
“Expiry of goods was assessed while the Home Affairs Department also inspected if the people employed at the visited establishments had proper documentation to be in the country and whether the establishments and their owners possessed required permits to trade,” the municipality said.
“Three undocumented immigrants were arrested.”
The municipality added that regular compliance spot-check operations will be rolled out continuously.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “Two suspects were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act. They are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Monday).”
“Another suspect was arrested and fined R2 500 for employing an undocumented person.”
Last month, the Economic Development, Planning and Human Settlements Directorate held a joint business compliance operation with the Immigration Office, uMngeni Traffic personnel and the Nottingham Road SAPS.
Led by Mnikathi, the operation inspected business licences and immigration statuses of employees at business establishments in the area.
The municipality said it is trying to make sure that uMngeni Municipality is free of any illegal operations.
This is in line with the municipality’s key priority number 5; building safer communities.
Daily News