Union condemns water disconnections at key KwaZulu-Natal facilities

Durban — The Public Servants Association (PSA) has put out a strong condemnation regarding the disconnection of water services at critical government facilities in KwaZulu-Natal. This after the union released a statement on the issue and held interviews with media outlets recently, a move that has raised significant concerns about the potential impact on public health and education in the province.

The statement revealed that as Msunduzi Municipality cut off water supply to the Department of Health's Natalia headquarters due to unpaid bills, the financial turmoil facing the province came into sharp focus. Grey's Hospital, a key provider of healthcare services, owes a staggering R6.9 million, while Section-21 schools have collectively accrued debts amounting to R12 million, forcing a shutdown at the Department of Basic Education's head office in Pietermaritzburg. The union further stated that disconnections are not just financial issues, they represent a systemic failure that threatens the very fabric of essential services within the community.

Mlungisi Ndlovu, the PSA's provincial manager, emphasised the paramount importance of water as a basic human right, essential for the smooth operation of healthcare and educational institutions. “These disconnections endanger public health and safety,” he said. Ndlovu further highlighted the dire implications for vulnerable populations who depend on these services.

The PSA has called for an urgent investigation into the financial obligations of health facilities, schools, and municipalities throughout the province. The union insists that Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, alongside the relevant MECs and Ministers, must take immediate action to assess the scale of these debts and guarantee transparency surrounding the financial standing of significant institutions. Moreover, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has been urged to publish a comprehensive report, detailing which government departments are at risk of further disconnection and the specific amounts owed. “It is imperative that the public has access to information regarding the financial challenges faced by these critical institutions,” said Ndlovu.

In recent months reports have surfaced of schools, and other facilities facing disconnections for debts. Back in 2022, Daily News reported that the Msunduzi Municipality has disconnected more than ten government departments including schools and police stations during its drive to collect revenue. Amidst these troubling developments, the PSA has called upon the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Cabinet to collaborate with MECs for both the Departments of Health and Basic Education. Immediate remedial measures are essential to ensure that healthcare and educational facilities are equipped with the necessary resources to continue their operations without interruption. As the situation unfolds, the PSA remains steadfast in its commitment to hold government entities accountable. The union has vowed to continue advocating for effective governance practices that prioritise the well-being and rights of the public.