Durban - The University of South Africa (Unisa) is warning students to be aware of fake online registration sites. Martin Ramotshela, a Unisa spokesperson, revealed on Wednesday that an advert was placed on Twitter by an internet café in Durban by the name of Lorekom International. The advert claimed that it assists with Unisa online registrations.

"Lorekom International has used the logo of Unisa in the advert; thereby creating the false impression that the advert and the services on offer are endorsed by Unisa. We distance ourselves from this advert. Unisa strongly condemns the use of its logo without its permission. Unisa cautions its current and prospective students to be on the look-out for predatory individuals and organisations who purport to be offering services on behalf of the university," Ramotshela said.

All services of the university to its students are offered either online through its website (www.unisa.ac.za) or at the Unisa service centres spread across the country.

In the case of Lorekom International, Unisa has established that the company charges R60 per student to process a Unisa Online Registration. Ramotshela said it further undertakes in its advert to fetch students from anywhere they are and bring them to the Internet Café for the registration transaction.

"Unisa thus urges students to exercise greater caution before parting with money or getting into vehicles of people unknown to them," he advised.

