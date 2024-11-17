University of the Free State’s young health academic recognised at the National Health Awards of South Africa

Durban — A young academic recently honoured at the South African Health Excellence Awards for her contributions to health, calls for support for youth’s mental health. Dr Mutshidzi Mulondo received an award at the National Health Awards on Saturday evening. Dr Mulondo, who is the first runner-up in the ‘Emerging Leader’ category at the awards, says that statistics from the African Union show that 281 young people committed suicide between January and June in 2024. In addressing challenges faced by young people, we must also prioritise their mental health.

Dr Mulondo's vision extends beyond her immediate contributions to mental health, she is a passionate advocate for health equity. “Every individual deserves quality healthcare, irrespective of their socio-economic background,” she said. By championing the training and empowerment of public health workers and researchers, she is convinced it is possible to support a healthcare system that reaches marginalised communities.

In a call to action aimed particularly at young people, Dr Mulondo said: “Let no one despise you for your youth. But set an example for believers in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity,” quoting 1 Timothy 4:12 as an encouragement for youth to live out their full purpose and lead with integrity in their communities. Dr Mulondo, who was a Visiting Scholar at the Beaver College of Health Sciences at Appalachian State University in the USA, a Novartis Reimagining Healthcare Scholar, and a M&G Top 200 Young South African in the Health category, began her illustrious career at the National Research Foundation of South Africa. She has since worked at other prestigious institutions in South Africa, including the University of Pretoria and the University of the Free State. Her scholarly journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to driving change within the public health sector.

Receiving the National Health Award is not only a testament to Dr Mulondo's hard work but also a significant milestone in her career. Having recently been honoured with a Global Health Award under the ‘Mental Health & Wellbeing’ category in London UK, the recognition from her peers in South Africa serves as powerful motivator. “It says to me, ‘you are on the right track,’” she said. The awards ceremony, attended by health trailblazers and leaders, was a celebration of outstanding contributions to South Africa's healthcare landscape. Notable figures, including the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Prof Mosa Moshabela, and Gauteng’s MEC of Health, Nomantu Nkomo, graced the event.

As part of a pioneering team that established the new Division of Public Health at the University of Free State, Dr Mulondo is at the forefront of addressing the critical shortage of public health researchers in Africa, as highlighted by the Africa CDC. "One of my fulfilling roles as a Public Health academic is to mentor and supervise Public Health Masters and PhD candidates in ensuring we address this critical shortage," she stated.