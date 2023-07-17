Uproar over ANC’s election truck parked at Durban ICC premises

Durban — The IFP in eThekwini has demanded an explanation from both the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal as well as the eThekwini Municipality on why an ANC-branded election campaign truck was parked at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) premises. IFP eThekwini leader Mdu Nkosi said it had been proven over and over again that the ANC would stop at nothing to abuse its “power” and continue to do as it pleased in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nkosi said the ANC vehicle was spotted parked at the ICC for more than a week now, which he said was “utterly wrong”. Nkosi said the Durban ICC was a municipal entity and not a political party’s playground. “The fact that an ANC truck is parked there speaks exactly to how the party (ANC) in the province thinks it can do as it pleases. It is also wildly baffling as to how the Durban ICC allowed this to happen, as that facility is an international venue – it does not look good if political party vehicles are parked there. This clearly indicates that there are many under-handed dealings happening between the ANC and the Durban ICC,” said Nkosi.

ANC truck parked at the Durban ICC. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) It was clear that the ANC in the province was using the ICC premises as its premises, he said. The facility staged some of the world’s most prestigious and complex events and did not belong to any political party but to the people. “If an ANC truck can park at the Durban ICC for days, does that mean as the IFP, we can also go and park our clearly-branded vehicles there? This act by the ANC clearly sets a bad precedent. Other political parties can then freely go and park their vehicles at the ICC and they must not be stopped,” said Nkosi. Since the ICC’s values state that it acts with honesty, subscribes to a high level of ethics, is transparent and has no hidden agendas, the entity must transparently provide answers as to why an ANC truck has been parked at its premises for over a week now, Nkosi said.

Joining the fray, the DA also lashed out at the ANC, calling it a blatant abuse of municipal property. The DA’s Thabani Mthethwa said corruption and a sense of entitlement were so entrenched in the ANC that it cannot see wrong from right. “We call on all other political parties to partner with the DA to fight the ANC rot,” he said. eThekwini ANC regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said there was no regional vehicle that was parked at the ICC and referred the paper to the provincial leadership.

Provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele accused the IFP of being “crybabies”. He said since the party had its own storage for vehicles, they would follow up to check why the truck was there. Attempts to get the City and the ICC to comment were unsuccessful.