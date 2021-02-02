Uproar over return of KZN Social Development CFO accused of inflating price of blankets

Durban - THE KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development kept mum on the return to work of its chief financial officer. The DA has condemned Brian Ndaba’s return. He and seven others stand accused of inflating prices for the procurement of 48 000 blankets in KwaZulu-Natal in August after a Treasury forensic investigation implemented them. The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruled that one of the suspended officials should return to work. DA KZN Spokesperson on Social Development Elma Rabe said: “The decision by the CCMA that Ndaba return to work comes as a result of the department dragging its heels in presenting critical information to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). The DA regards the re-instatement of the CFO as a travesty given that the probe remains unresolved. Added to this is the fact that the recent auditor-general’s report highlighted the financial losses in the procurement.”

She said his return came while there was still a National Treasury investigation against him. Rabe said the department seemed to keep on disappointing.

“Instead of caring for the people and living up to its mandate, they only cared about filling its own pockets. In what was a shambles of a meeting last week, it was also clear that the new head of department was not up to speed on the ’blanket saga’ disciplinary processes and was unable to provide Scopa, as well as the portfolio committee, with answers in this regard. This is unacceptable,” she said.

IFP spokesperson on social development Les Govender said the party found it strange that Ndaba came back to work without the party being notified.

He said it went against what Premier Sihle Zikalala had said about clean governance in the province and that they were concerned about Ndaba returning to work without the investigation being completed.

Govender said another issue was that many people in government who had been suspended ended up returning in new positions and in some cases received better salaries. He had hoped Ndaba would not return until the matter was resolved.

Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said: “The department will not comment until we are in possession of the written arbitration award. Upon receipt of the detailed outcome, the department would study it and be able to comment. As far as we know, the CFO has not returned to work regardless of what we hear from the media.”

