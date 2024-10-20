Urgent call for enhanced fire prevention strategies amid record wildfires in 2024

Durban — The Working on Fire - Kishugu Joint Venture (WOF-Kishugu JV) says there is an urgent need for enhanced fire prevention and response strategies after 2024 wildland fires surpassed those of 2017. The 2024 winter fire season has reached alarming new heights, with wildland fires responded to this year by the WOF-Kishugu JV surpassing those of 2017.

WOF-Kishugu JV spokesperson Linton Rensburg said: “As of October 17, the Working on Fire - Kishugu Joint Venture has responded to 2 277 wildland fires, surpassing the 2 270 wildfires recorded in 2017. This marks a critical moment, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced fire prevention and response strategies, making this our worst wildfire year in 8 years.” “This year’s unprecedented surge in wildfires highlights the escalating conditions driven by climate change and other factors that are making wildfires more frequent and severe. A detailed analysis shows a concerning trend: the number of wildland fires has spiked dramatically in recent years, with 2024 setting a new peak.” With wildfires in 2024 surpassing those of 2017, the Working on Fire - Kishugu Joint Venture calls for urgent action on fire prevention and community awareness to combat escalating wildfire threats. | Supplied Rensburg said several factors contribute to the alarming rise.

He explained that climate change remains a primary driver, with warmer temperatures and prolonged drought creating ideal wildfire conditions. Additionally, human activities - such as increased land use especially within the urban-wildland interface, outdoor activities in fire-prone areas, and unsafe practices like unattended campfires - continue to ignite more fires. Rensburg said that in light of the worsening situation, WOF-Kishugu JV is ramping up efforts in collaboration with partners and stakeholders to manage and contain wildfires. Their dedicated team of over 5 300 firefighters, supported by 48 pilots and 18 aircraft support vehicles, stands ready to mobilise and protect vulnerable communities.

Kishugu aerial fire suppression. Picture: Supplied The Kishugu fleet, a key partner in these firefighting efforts, has supplied various vehicles to the WOF-Kishugu JV across various provinces. These include twelve fire trucks, ten strike units, 64 crew buses, 84 light delivery vehicles, nine station wagons and 20 water trailers. Rensburg said this extensive fleet has facilitated the swift deployment of firefighting teams, equipment and water supplies, significantly enhancing the efficiency of firefighting and fire prevention efforts across the country. He also said training is crucial. The Kishugu Training Academy has been proactive in ensuring that its firefighters are well-prepared. Refresher training at Yellow Card Training Camps equips them to handle the increasing challenges of wildfires.

“Following the death of seven volunteer firefighters (unrelated to Working on Fire - Kishugu Joint Venture) in KwaZulu-Natal in June this year, we urge all partners and stakeholders to engage with us to address training needs and improve safety measures for community volunteers,” Rensburg added. Seven firefighters were killed while responding to a veld fire in the Boston area, outside Howick, in June. | Midlands EMS He said public awareness is important in preventing wildfires. “We urge everyone to stay vigilant, especially in fire-prone areas. Simple actions—such as avoiding open flames in high-risk zones, adhering to local fire bans, and reporting any signs of smoke—can significantly reduce the number of wildfires and their devastating impacts,” Rensburg said.

“As we confront this growing threat, prevention is paramount. The lessons learned from this record-breaking year must drive stronger community education, awareness programs, and enforcement of fire safety regulations. Collaboration among government agencies, fire management organisations, and local communities will be essential in mitigating the impact of future fire seasons.” Rensburg added that at a recent media briefing last Tuesday by Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts called on all South Africans to take responsibility for protecting our communities and environment from wildfires. She emphasised that preventing wildfires is a collective effort requiring vigilance and proactive measures from all. The Working on Fire-Kishugu uMtshezi team. | Supplied “As we face the reality of climate change influencing fire seasons, we can reduce risks and better protect our communities through preparedness, awareness, and collaborative action,” Rensburg concluded.