Urgent call for food safety in schools from Department of Basic Education

Durban — Addressing food safety, the Department of Basic Education has brought to light the critical issue of food poisoning incidents affecting schools and communities across South Africa. Using the department’s social media platforms, seasoned Nutritionist and Public Health Specialist from the Department, Mavis Ranwedzi urged vigilance and safety precautions to protect the wellbeing of vulnerable schoolchildren.

“Food should be handled with the care of a science experiment, the way we handle food determines its safety,” she stated. Ranwedzi stressed the unfortunate reality that children benefiting from the National School Nutrition Programme are often more susceptible to foodborne illnesses due to their compromised immune systems. “When these children consume contaminated food, the consequences can be severe, even fatal,” she warned.

Ranwedzi's video message is not just a call to action—it's a sobering reminder of the power of informed consumerism, particularly in the realm of food purchases made outside of schools. “Although the government is providing nutrition in school premises, it is important to be conscious of what food is bought along the way,” she explained. She urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children are buying food only from reputable vendors and registered stores.

“When considering where to purchase food, it’s essential to choose establishments that can demonstrate a certificate of acceptability,” Ranwedzi said. She further said that this certification allows officials to trace the origins of food in instances of contamination. “It creates a safety net that can help protect our children,” she added.

Furthermore, she urged parents to reconsider giving money to their children for lunch purchases, and she highlighted the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding children’s health. “The safest option is always to pack a lunch from home instead of leaving it to chance,” she said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.