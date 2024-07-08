US business leaders head to KZN

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality, the New York Christian Times and the Black Church Means Business are combining to host the reSURGENce Economic Conference in Durban later this month. The five-day conference will be hosted at the International Convention Centre from July 17 to 21. It aims to celebrate and strengthen the bonds between black businesses in South Africa and the US.

The conference will coincide with Mandela Day – celebrated on July 18, the birthday of former president Nelson Mandela. Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, was recognised globally for his efforts in fighting for equality, particularly among the black community. City manager Musa Mbhele said they were inviting their American brothers and sisters, and Johannesburg businessmen and women to join the eThekwini leadership for the conference this month.

He said being in Harlem in the US for the reSURGEnce Conference last year was an eye-opener for the eThekwini delegation, and he hoped that it would continue to foster network opportunities between the two nations. Economic Development and Planning chairperson Councillor Thembo Ntuli will represent eThekwini along with Mbhele. In a statement released in anticipation of the conference, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “The reSURGEnce Conference is a global business event aimed at highlighting the status of businesses in New York, Africa, America, and globally.

“It celebrates and promotes successful entrepreneurs within these communities while providing critical resources and support to those who need them most.” The municipality said it would host a media launch on Tuesday which will announce the calibre of the delegation, international and local speakers, highlight market and partnership opportunities, headline artists for the music concert and other key details about the conference. Business leader, publisher and conference convener Dennis Dillon said it was important to strengthen economic collaboration between blacks in Africa and blacks in America.

Dillon said: “We are purposeful that together we must drive an economic revival in this global African village. “We must break the economic stranglehold and help get black people, black communities, municipalities and the black world on a path to economic sustainability and progressive growth.” Among the Americans participating in the conference are celebrity chef Melba Wilson; co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter Ayo Tometi; New York State Senator James Sanders jr; and the queen of gospel, the legendary Shirley Caesar.

Grammy Award-winning American gospel music artist Hezekiah Walker will join a star-studded cast for a cultural music festival as the culmination of the activities. The New York Christian Times and the Black Church Means Business statement said that they aim for a global economic revival, with a focus on African continental economic growth through the sharing of business insights, unlocking unlimited Investment opportunities; and empowering black businesses for global economic equity, thus bridging the racial wealth gap. The conference will focus on trade and investment opportunities, regenerating African cities and America’s urban centres, access to capital, and other key areas.