US software giant in another tax evasion saga

Smith, whose net worth is over $12 billion, is the founder, chairperson, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, the Private Equity Fund with substantial stakes in Apptio, Tibco, and Citrix. His shares in IBM were worth $5 billion.

Following one of the largest tax evasion schemes in US history, Smith negotiated a tell-all settlement with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), avoiding prison time for racketeering and tax evasion. The Wall Street Journal article wrote that Vista’s Robert Smith had a bigger role in an alleged tax fraud than previously known with documents showing that the settlement reached was for $139 million on the original $200 million.

While Smith’s negotiated settlement clearly states that his business operations must remain above board, Tibco, one of Vista’s portfolio companies, is being accused of conducting similar practices in South Africa. Local partners of these firms in South Africa were initially excited to work with a firm owned by the reborn philanthropist, who has donated hundreds of millions to charities and universities largely focused on uplifting the black community in the US.

Brian Mpono, group corporate affairs executive in the local software company Techsoft, said his company has expressed disappointment that even after several attempts to make direct contact with Smith (including a trip to the US), he has failed to respond. He said that in the meantime, more than one court case in South Africa against the Cloud Software Group (Tibco) is being litigated for the unlawful cancellation of TechSoft’s contract, adding that the pending court proceedings are allowing Tibco to continue its hostile takeover of TechSoft business, its revenues, and customers – which amounts to billions of rand and hundreds of job losses.