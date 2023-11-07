Use fireworks responsibly, says eThekwini Municipality

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has reminded residents of responsible fireworks usage during Diwali. In a statement, eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana cautioned residents against the use of illegal fireworks and reminded them of the importance of responsible fireworks usage during major religious festivals and festive season holiday celebrations.

She said the city is guided by the Nuisances and Public Behaviour By-law and the National Control of Explosives/Fireworks. Anyone found in contravention of the city by-laws will be fined. “Even though fireworks are beautiful and exciting to watch, they can also be potentially dangerous because fireworks can cause damage to your property, and harm your family or pets,” Sisilana said. She advised that when purchasing fireworks to use this Diwali, make sure that:

You only buy fireworks from authorised dealers and shops displaying the relevant permits from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

No person may allow or permit any child under the age of 16 to handle or use fireworks, except under the supervision of an adult.

The fireworks are sold in sealed packages, as received from the suppliers. “We encourage you to keep an eye on your pets and to keep them safely indoors where possible, animals are easily frightened by fireworks and can become distressed or try to run away,” Sisilana continued. She also gave tips to keep residents safe: Make sure that your children and their friends are supervised at all times when around fireworks.

Keep pets at home in a safe, interior room to avoid exposure to loud sounds.

Fireworks should be discharged in a safe and well-ventilated outdoor area and must never be discharged indoors.

Never keep lit fireworks in your hand, as this could lead to severe injuries.

A person in the process of exploding or detonating a firework must never point or direct it at any person, animal, building, or motor vehicle.

If a firework doesn’t ignite, don’t attempt to re-light it. Wait at least 15 minutes before you try again.

Keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby in case of a malfunctioning firework.

Only use fireworks as directed by the instructions provided along with the packaging.

Make sure that your clothes are not closed or hanging over the fireworks when you ignite them.

Don’t light fireworks inside any type of container.

The use of “tea-light” lanterns is strongly discouraged within the municipal area.

Never discharge fireworks while under the influence of alcohol. “Residents are also reminded that according to city by-laws, no person may use any fireworks other than the consumer fireworks in any residence except on approved days. These are currently Guy Fawkes, Diwali between sunset and midnight and December 31 from 11.45pm until 00.15am the next day. In the event of an emergency, residents can report fires to the emergency call centre on 031 361 0000,” Sisilana said.