uShaka Sea World is looking for a large brown or black teddy for young subantarctic fur seal Bella to snuggle up to at night

Durban — uShaka Sea World is looking for a large brown or black teddy for a young subantarctic fur seal (Arctocephalus tropicalis) that was admitted to the uShaka Sea World rehabilitation facility last weekend. The SA Association for Marine Biological Research’s (Saambr) Ann Kunz said they named the seal Bella because she was so beautiful but at this stage, they were not certain whether she is male or female.

Kunz said that Bella was first seen on September 2 in the breakwaters at Southbroom and a few other beaches on the lower South Coast before finally hauling out at Uvongo on Sunday, September 3. “Although she is in relatively good condition for such a young seal so far from home, the decision was made to bring her into the care of uShaka Sea World staff to give her a chance to rest and put on a bit of weight,” Kunz said. She said Bella was far from her natural home range in the southern oceans.

A young subantarctic fur seal named Bella was admitted to the uShaka Sea World rehabilitation facility. Picture: Saambr According to uShaka Sea World lead behaviourist, Hayley Tennant, it is impossible to say with any certainty why the occasional seal hauls out to rest along the KZN coastline, but past records have shown that most seal sightings in KZN occur during winter/early spring. “Thank you to everyone who played a role in ensuring that Bella was protected while she was on the beach and helped gently coax her into the transport crate. It was a wonderful team effort, and we are so grateful to everyone for their seal love and support,” said Tennant. Kunz continued: It took little Bella no more than 24 hours to accept fish from her human caregivers and we are happy to report that she is making the most of this opportunity to rest and gain a bit of weight. She loves her food and is indifferent whether it is offered on land or in the water as long as there is plenty of it. She is currently eating between 12 and 15 small sardines three times a day.”

She said they are working with various seal experts to establish what Bella’s ideal release weight should be and are working towards her return to the ocean. “In the meantime, we are looking for a large brown or black teddy for her to snuggle up to at night. If you have a teddy that your children have outgrown and are thinking of giving away, we would love to hear from you at [email protected] or alternately via WhatsApp on 083 941 6243.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.