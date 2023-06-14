Using gas this winter? Here are 6 gas safety tips

Durban — With winter upon us and people using gas to counter the cold, Builders Warehouse has provided gas safety tips for consumers. South Africans are bracing for a challenging winter this year, with a constrained national power system posing a risk of Stage 8 load shedding, Builders’ merchandise manager Frank Urzi said liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is an affordable solution for households looking to counter the cold to power stoves, heaters, and geysers during power outages.

Urzi said it is important to handle gas responsibly. He said gas is a safe and reliable alternative to electricity that can keep homes warm, and maintain essential home functions during load shedding. The simple chemical structure of gas means that it is clean-burning and very safe. “As a licensed gas partner outlet that complies with the South African National Standards (SANS) regulations and one of the main retail partners to Afrox (a division of the Linde Group), we want to provide all the essential information South Africans need to know about gas usage, safety, and maintenance. That way, we can help families use gas as a safe, efficient-energy alternative during these colder months to warm their homes warm and comply with national safety regulations,” Urzi said.

Here are six tips to help you set up gas safely in your home: 1. Transporting gas When transporting your LPG cylinder from the store, take note of the two arrows on the cylinder pointing upwards: these markings indicate that cylinders must be stored, transported, and used in an upright position.

LPG cylinders contain both a liquid and vapour. Thus, if a gas cylinder is not upright, it can leak liquid which can be hazardous. 2. Installing gas in your home Since LPG cannot burn without air, there can never be a “flashback” in the cylinder. Since gas is in a cylinder, you can move it around the house or even take it outside. But your gas installation must comply with the SANS installation regulations guide, namely:

∎ Never install gas bottles less than one metre sideways from doors, windows, air vents and ducting. ∎ Ensure all gas copper pipes going through a wall are sleeved to provide an additional layer of protection. ∎ Ensure your gas installation has a certificate of conformity for gas appliances (gas braais, gas stoves and ovens, and gas-heated water systems).

3. Connecting gas to an appliance When connecting a gas cylinder to an appliance, ensure the connection is tight and there is no gas smell. All gas appliances have rubber or fibre washers to seal the connection. These should be checked and replaced only by licensed LPG installers or service companies. Essential safety measures you must consider when connecting your gas cylinder to an appliance include:

∎ Opening the valve only 1½ turns. ∎ Lighting the gas burner before opening the gas, if the appliance lacks auto-ignition. ∎ Placing LPG cylinders on a firm surface.

∎ Shutting off the gas supply when not in use. ∎ Ensuring that the valve is clean before connection. 4. Detecting gas leaks

Most gas leaks occur from defective rubber tubing, faulty regulator fitting and improper handling of gas appliances. The most obvious way to detect a leak is by smell. LPG is colourless and odourless – so the “gas” smell is an odorant added to the mixture to help you detect gas leaks. There is an easy way to check if your cylinder is leaking. First, you must open the gas cylinder but keep the appliance knob closed (this will build up pressure in the system). Next, apply soapy water to the valve area using a sponge. If there is a gas leak, bubbles will form at the point of the leak. If your cylinder is leaking, turn off the gas bottle and get it replaced immediately. 5. Safely storing your gas

Much like transporting gas, you must store your cylinder upright when it is not in use. If your gas is exposed to heat, the cylinder pressure will increase. Thus store your cylinder away from stoves and other flammable materials. Also, ensure you have at least one multipurpose fire extinguisher in your home. 6. Know when your gas cylinder is empty

There is a simple test you can do to show you how much gas your cylinder has. First, pour hot water down one side of the bottle. A line of condensation will appear, indicating the gas-level inside. If you do not get a condensation line, run your hand down the side of the bottle, and you should feel a distinct change in temperature at the gas-level. The surface will be hotter where there is no gas, and cooler where there is gas. If you do not feel a difference, the cylinder could be empty. “Gas cylinders are pressurised, so never refill an empty cylinder yourself. If you attempt to remove or refill that gas, you could suffer a potentially fatal accident. “When your cylinder is empty, return it to your local Builders Warehouse or go online, where we have the correct equipment to replace, refill, and exchange gas cylinders safely,” said Urzi.