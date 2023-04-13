Vandals hit oThongathi water works and steal copper pipes

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has urged communities to take pride in and have a sense of co-ownership of the resources and assets provided for them by reporting any information they may have about incidents of infrastructure theft and vandalism. This after criminals broke into the oThongathi Water Treatment Works by cutting through steel fencing and stole copper pipes early on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, during visits to various areas to assess progress on infrastructure repairs one year after the 2022 floods, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda announced that the water supply in the city’s northern region had improved from 40% to 80% following the commissioning of the treatment works. Responding to the theft, eThekwini Municipality head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo said: “The City can confirm the incident, where one man cut a portion of the fence at the water works and stole some copper pipes. He was caught in the act but escaped.” She added that copper theft was a serious issue in most communities.

“Acts of vandalism and theft taking place in our communities cannot be addressed by the municipality and police alone. They require vigilance from us as community members.” eThekwini DA executive committee member Yogis Govender requested eThekwini Municipality management to investigate and account for the theft of copper. He said the theft resulted in the water supply to the chemical dosing system being cut off. “This incident occurred exactly one year to the day after the same facility was flooded in April 2022, which destroyed the majority of the plant. The facility, which cost close to R40 million to repair, appears to have a security team that is either inept or careless,” he added.

Govender said eThekwini water services (EWS) management should investigate why the on-site security was unable to detect or intercept the break-in. “While a suspect in possession of copper pipes has been arrested in a nearby suburb, the damage has already been done and despite repeated calls for increased security at all national key points, little progress has been made.” Govender further said that although teams have managed to bring the oThongathi water works back online, many areas will experience water outages as the system recovers.

Govender added that the DA would ensure that water tankers are dispatched to assist residents in the affected areas. Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality appealed to community members to report any suspicion of cable or pipe theft and vandalism to the SAPS on 10111, or call the Metro Police Emergency Line 031 361 0000. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.