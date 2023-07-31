Vehicle hijacked by two suspects recovered in eight minutes

Durban — A vehicle hijacked by two suspects in Durban was recovered near a railway eight minutes later. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Greenwood Park police were investigating a case of carjacking after a vehicle was hijacked on Kenford Road just after midday on Thursday, July 27.

“The driver of the vehicle reportedly received a call to pick up two people, one sat in the front seat of the vehicle and the other in the back. It was reported that when the driver was about to take off, the suspect in the front pulled up the handbrake and the driver opened the door and fled. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned near a railway line,” Netshiunda said. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said their team members had quickly recovered a vehicle that was hijacked in the Kenville area. Powell said that at approximately 12.45pm, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received reports of a member of the public calling for assistance on Drury Road in the Kenville area.

He said that multiple armed response officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and managed to find the member of the public on Drury, who reported that he had been hijacked for his Toyota Rumion by two armed suspects, and further advised our team members that the vehicle was fitted with Netstar tracking. “Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any injuries during the hijacking,” Powell said. He said that the Marshall Security immediately contacted Netstar to assist the victim by activating the tracking device of the hijacked vehicle.

"A few moments later members of our Special Operations Team were activated by Netstar to assist with the hijacked vehicle. Our team members immediately responded and within eight minutes of being activated, our team members found the hijacked vehicle abandoned along a railway line off Hendon Road together with the assistance from the Greenwood Park SAPS Trios Crimes Unit, the Sydenham SAPS Trio Crimes Unit and the Netstar ground team," Powell said. He said that the vehicle was then transported to Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigation and processing.