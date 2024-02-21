Vehicle taken in Chatsworth house burglary recovered

Durban — A vehicle taken during a house robbery in the early hours of Wednesday was recovered following a collaboration between private security and police. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Bayview SAPS are investigating cases of housebreaking and theft of motor vehicle following an incident in which unknown suspects broke into a house in Havenside in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The suspects took the victim’s belongings such as cellphones, a PlayStation and other tools before driving off away with the victim’s vehicle. It’s alleged that a man and his family were sleeping when they heard gunshots outside the yard and went to investigate. On investigation, they realised that the door was wide open and his belongings, including his vehicle were taken,” Netshiunda said. A crime report by the Pro Secure specialised response unit (SRU) detailed a house robbery where the suspects in Havenside, Chatsworth also stole a vehicle on Wednesday around 5.25am. Pro Secure said that they received a distress call in the early hours regarding a house robbery. Their tactical team quickly responded to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that an undisclosed number of valuable items, including a Hyundai i10, were stolen,” Pro Secure said. “Utilising advanced technology and strategic coordination, our tactical unit, in collaboration with the uMlazi SAPS and our partners at Dragon Protection Services, combed through the uMlazi area. Thanks to our combined efforts and co-ordination, the stolen vehicle was successfully located and recovered in uMlazi B section,” Pro Secure said. “The successful recovery of the stolen vehicle stands as a testament to the effectiveness of Pro Secure SRU and our commitment to safeguarding our community. By working with law enforcement agencies and trusted partners like Dragon Protection Services, we ensure that our neighbourhoods remain safe and secure for all residents,” Pro Secure added.