Verulam motorists angry that new speed humps are ’too high’ and damages vehicles

Durban - The height of several speed calming measures in Verulam, north of Durban, has been brought under the spotlight by motorists. Motorist Zahir Danbar claimed speed humps on Jabu Ngcobo Road, the main thoroughfare to Verulam and Inanda suburbs, were higher off the ground than should be. He also claimed there were no road signs warning them of this. Neither were the speed humps marked with paint. Danbar said he was one of many motorists to have damaged his car tyres, suspensions and rims. Ward councillor Johnson Chetty said there was a high collision and fatality rate on Jabu Ngcobo Road.

Verulam motorists angry that new speed humps are ’too high’ and damages vehicles. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency / ANA

He uses the road daily.

Chetty said he was made aware that numerous community organisations had called on for the installation of traffic calming on this road, without success.

"After much persistence and pestering, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial roads department obliged. The department had engaged a contractor who consulted with me regarding the position of these speed humps. After several hiccups, the construction had thereafter commenced in November last year. I became appalled at the quality of these speed humps as they were too high and hence not vehicle friendly," Chetty said.

He said he received several complaints from motorists of damages to their vehicles.

Chetty said he summoned the engineer and the contractor to a joint meeting and requested the offending speed humps be replaced.

"The engineer relented and gave me the impression that all will be replaced. However, only one was replaced whilst the other was modified. When I confronted the appointed engineer, I was informed that no more will be replaced as they are compliant with the specifications of Department of Transport," Chetty said.

"I am grateful that since the implementation of traffic calming on Jabu Ngcobo Road, there have been no accidents that I know of. Whilst I am pleased with this, I also have mixed feelings as far too many motorists are damaging their vehicles. The warning signs are grossly inadequate," he said.

Chetty said this unfortunate situation was as a result of an uncaring government.

"It also reflects on the poor management of the contractor who was allowed to get away with this. This also reflects poorly on the capability of the appointed contractor. Taxpayers have a right to good and effective governance, however this debacle proves that this is a pipe dream in this country," Chetty said.

Chairman of Verulam Tennis Club Devan Govender said the speed bumps were extremely high and posed a hazard to the motorists.

"I have had numerous complaints from my members as well as other residents. Please can these speed bumps be lowered, to be more in line with residential traffic calming measures," Govender said.

The eThekwini municipality said the road fell under the provincial authorities. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport had not responded to the allegations.

