Verulam police open inquest docket after minor drowns in pool of water

Durban — Verulam police have opened an inquest docket after 2-year-old Sakhumuzi Ntuli allegedly drowned in a pool of water on the side of the road while playing with his friends in Cottonlands, Verulam. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Verulam police have registered an inquest docket for an investigation following the incident.

“A 2-year-old boy reportedly went missing on Wednesday and was found in a pool of water nearby. He was declared dead on the scene,” said Ngcobo. Prem Balram of the private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said paramedics established that the community retrieved the child’s body. Balram said the parents of the deceased were at their place of employment at the time of the incident. “He was examined by medical personnel who confirmed that he showed no signs of life. According to residents, the minor was playing with other children when he disappeared. A search was conducted, and he was located submerged in water that pooled next to a bridge due to a faulty drainage pipe,” Balram said.

Thandanani Ntuli, Sakhumuzi’s brother, said: “Sakhumuzi was playing outside with his friends. After a while, one of his friends came back alone and when my sister asked where he was, he replied and said that he was down at the pool of water where they were playing,’’ said Ntuli. Ntuli further said his sister alongside the neighbour then went to look for Sakhumuzi, only to find him faced down into the pool of water on the side road. They then called for assistance right away. Ntuli said that they could not tell at the moment if there was foul play or not in Sakhumuzi’s death.