Victim works closely with police leading to arrest of suspects behind his kidnapping

Durban — Six suspects are due in court soon on charges of kidnapping, robbery and being in possession of stolen property. The SAPS Chatsworth Serious and Violent Crimes Unit together with the Chatsworth Task Team and Metro Police went on an intelligence-driven operation during the early hours of Friday morning in pursuit of suspects wanted for a kidnapping, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that on October 21, 2023, a complainant was kidnapped along Road 1101 where he was deprived of his motor vehicle, a Datsun Go. Six suspects will appear for kidnapping with a second charge of robbery. Two suspects will appear on charges of being in possession of stolen property after a motorist was kidnapped along Road 1101 where he was deprived of his motor vehicle, a Datsun Go. Picture: SAPS “The complainant worked closely with the investigating officer during which intelligence was gathered and information collated to execute the operation with success. This led to the arrest of six suspects at the Bottlebrush informal settlement in Chatsworth,” Gwala said. “Proceeding to the Bayview policing precinct, Metro Police arrested another suspect who was found in possession of the Datsun Go which had been stripped into parts. Police have seized a toy gun, ammunition, cellphones and motor vehicle parts.”

Gwala said the suspects, aged between 17 and 33, will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court in due course. "Six suspects will appear for kidnapping with a second charge of robbery. Two suspects will appear on charges of being in possession of stolen property," Gwala said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident earlier this month, a 27-year-old woman was at her home when she was approached by three armed suspects. They forced her into the back of the vehicle and drove off with her to uMlazi. There they abandoned the vehicle at a parking lot at KwaMnyandu Mall. The victim managed to drive to the nearest police station for assistance.