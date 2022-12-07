Victim’s mom calls for justice in Durban teacher’s rape case

Durban — A mother, whose teenage daughter was allegedly raped by her school teacher, expects the accused to be given a lengthy sentence and for the family to get closure on the incident. A 55-year-old high school teacher facing six counts of rape will go on trial next year in the Pinetown Regional Court.

Speaking outside the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, a mother of one of the victims said anybody who did that deserved a long sentence. “I am expecting that he will get a lengthy sentence when the time comes because my child was not the first. It’s alleged that the children had been sexually assaulted over a long period of time,” she said. The teacher, who had been working at the Clermont High School since 2008, was arrested at the school in April. In May, he was released on bail of R 5 000 on condition that he relocates to his chosen alternative address in Northern KZN.

He is alleged to have committed the offences at the school. The victim’s mother said she looked forward to the trial beginning so that she and her daughter might find closure. “She is coping because of the support she had. She is a bright pupil at school. I recall that she had been afraid to open the can of worms and report what had happened.

“She told her friend who was wise enough to tell her brother who is a ward committee member in the area, and that was how I came to know what had happened to her. “After the friend’s brother came to me and told me what was going on, I went to report the matter to the police.” Picketing outside the court were members of the Ethembeni Crisis Centre under the Masiphephe Network in support of the victims and their families.

Zonke Ngcobo said in cases such as this, justice must be seen to be served as this would encourage victims who had not reported their ordeals to come forward after seeing the wheels of justice turn. “It will make the silent victims see the importance of speaking up. As more victims report it, it becomes a deterrent to abusers as they see justice run its course,” Ngcobo said. The accused also faces a charge of sexual grooming of children.