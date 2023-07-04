Victims of teacher facing six counts of rape ready for trial

Durban — Victims of the Clermont high school teacher facing six counts of rape were ready for cross-examination by the man’s defence as the matter heads for trial in October. This was according to one of the victims’ mothers, who said that her child, along with the other victims, were prepared and aware that they would be faced with a gruelling cross-examination in court.

The mother had been speaking to the Daily News on Monday following the 53-year-old man’s pre-trial conference at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The teacher, who had been working at the school since 2008, was arrested at the school in April last year. In May, he was released on bail of R5 000, on condition that he relocates to his chosen alternative address in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

He is alleged to have committed the rapes at the school. On the first count, he allegedly raped his 17-year-old victim on March 16, 2022. It is alleged that he raped her more than once. On the second count, he is alleged, on that same day, to have inserted his finger in her vagina. On count 3, on January 19, the accused allegedly raped another 17-year-old. The State alleges the victim was also raped more than once. Six days after this incident, the accused allegedly inserted his finger in the vagina of the same victim.

The accused is also charged with indecent exposure to a child in 2021 when he allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a 17-year-old victim at the school. On count six, the accused, in February last year, allegedly inserted his finger in the vagina of another 17-year-old victim and also raped her more than once, according to the State. The accused is alleged to have repeated this act in March on the same victim. He also faces a charge of sexual grooming of children concerning another 17-year-old girl.

On Thursday in court, it was decided that his trial was set to begin on 2 October. "They have been prepared to be ready to answer difficult questions while on the stand when the trial starts. They have also been going to his hearing at the Department of Education," said a victim's mother on Monday.