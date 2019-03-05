Durban - Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo has alleged that Babes Wodumo was drunk and violent when she allegedly beat him on Sunday night.

Maphumulo was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beating Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane. He appeared before the Pinetown Magistrates Court and was released on R2000 bail.

The court has given him strict bail conditions to not make contact with Babes Wodumo. Maphumulo claims he has also opened a counter-charge against Babes Wodumo, but police were yet to confirm knowledge of this.

Speaking to the media outside the steps of the Pinetown court, Maphumulo said Babes Wodumo had also previously beat him with a stick in front of her family.

Responding directly to Sunday night’s incident, he said Babes Wodumo provoked him by allegedly assaulting him with a hard Gucci slipper on his mouth. He said she arrived drunk at their Westville home.

Mampintsha says babe's drinking is a problem and she becomes violent #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/iUTGtNKPJw — Anelisa Kubheka (@AnelisaKubheka) March 5, 2019

Mampintsha says he has endured abuse at the hands of Babes Wodumo #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/aFlB9w1m41 — Anelisa Kubheka (@AnelisaKubheka) March 5, 2019

Mampintsha says his leg was already injured on Sunday when Babe Wodumo was beating him with a stock #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/5iMl1K0doD — Anelisa Kubheka (@AnelisaKubheka) March 5, 2019

He said he had stood up to wash his bleeding mouth in the toilet when Babes Wodumo provoked him. He admitted to assaulting her but repeatedly said she assaulted him first.

"Babes can't handle her alcohol, she has a problem. She goes on drinking sprees for two to three days, she is away from home and when she comes back she is drunk and violent towards me," he said.

The alleged assault video sparked anger on social media this week, with some social media users calling for broadcasters to mute Mampintsha.

Last year, Babes Wodumo was confronted by Masechaba Ndlovu on Metro FM about her alleged abusive relationship with Maphumulo. She later returned to him.

Maphumulo is expected to return to court on May 15.

Daily News